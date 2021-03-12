Aquarium of the Pacific Announces Its Reopening Date

What to Know Long Beach

The aquarium will open its indoor areas with 25% visitor capacity on Tuesday, March 16 (general public); members can begin visiting on Monday, March 15

Face coverings required for guests ages 2+; advance tickets are necessary

The lorikeets have been lively, the penguins playful, and the sharks? They're as sleek and stunning as they always are.

We're describing some of the denizens of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, but if you're familiar with the acclaimed aquatic institution, you know that the aforementioned animals all can be found in and around the destination's outdoor areas.

Those sections have remained mostly open since March 2020, with some brief periods of pandemic-related closure, but the indoor spaces at the aquarium have remained shuttered to guests since the summertime.

That's changing on March 15, for aquarium members, and March 16, for the general public, when the Aquarium of the Pacific fully reopens.

That means both indoor and outdoor areas can be enjoyed, but there will be a number of safety protocols to observe, such as face coverings for everyone who is age 2 and older and social distancing.

Capacity will be capped at 25 percent, too, and you'll need to have a ticket in advance.

"We have survived, and our animals have thrived the last year only because of the support of our donors, help from the City of Long Beach, and dedication of our staff," said Dr. Peter Kareiva, Aquarium of the Pacific president and CEO.

"With our reopening, we can continue to give back to our communities through our educational programs and provide an experience for visitors that embodies spring and recovery."

"A weight has been lifted. Our mischievous sea otters, beautiful lorikeets, endearing penguins, sleek sharks, and my favorite — Groot, our giant pacific octopus await you."

Prepare to get reacquainted with the aquarium's three main galleries, and the sea jellies, eels, and other fascinating ocean icons that call the wonderful and watery worlds home.

The interactive displays of the Pacific Visions area, and the live animal exhibits, will also reopen, in addition to the newer structure's other education-cool offerings.

For ticket information, times, and more, visit the Aquarium of the Pacific site now.