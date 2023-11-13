Arby's offering meal inspired by ‘Good Burger 2' movie. Here's what it comes with

Welcome to Arby's, home of the Good Burger!

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for a second "Good Burger" movie, and Arby's is celebrating the highly anticipated sequel with a special meal.

In partnership with Paramount+, Arby's has added a "Good Burger 2" order to its menu. The Good Burger 2 comes with an Arby’s deluxe wagyu steakhouse burger, fries and a strawberry milkshake. (Or, as cashier Ed might relay over the intercom, one good burger with fries and one good shake).

The special meal is available now for a limited time only at participating Arby's locations nationwide. There is also merch from the Arby’s x "Good Burger 2" collaboration on sale now at ArbysShop.com.

A shirt from the Arby’s x "Good Burger 2" merch collaboration. (Inspire Brands)

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching 'Good Burger' when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” said Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer, in a release. "Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the Good Burger 2 meal lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our deluxe wagyu steakhouse burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans.”

"Good Burger 2" the movie premieres Nov. 22, on Paramount+. The sequel comes 26 years following the 1997 release of the original "Good Burger" where Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) attempt to save the burger joint they work at from going out of business. The movies are based off a comedy sketch from the former Nickelodeon series "All That."