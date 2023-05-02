Ariel From the Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid' to Soon Debut at Disneyland Park

What to Know The live-action "The Little Mermaid" premieres in theaters on May 26, 2023

Ariel from the live-action film will debut at Disneyland Park this summer

The character will also appear at Disneyland Paris and Disney Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

MER-VELOUS NEWS: The sweetest surprise can prompt any plucky character to break into a sudden song in the Disneyverse. And a delightful turn of events? You can bet that a sunbeam, or several, will suddenly appear, all to provide some hope to the situation at hand. And the sunbeams shall be twinkling brightly as the summer season begins at Disneyland Park, thanks to the debut of Ariel from the live-action "The Little Mermaid." The film, which opens on May 26, follows the iconic heroine, her gill-rocking pals, Prince Eric, and, of course, the irrepressible Ursula. But you won't need to venture "Under the Sea" to get acquainted with Ariel; she'll appear at the Anaheim theme park starting this summer, giving guests a chance to be part of her world.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT... was shared on the official Disney Parks Blog on April 27. "We're always looking for ways to build connection through the power of our stories, and we are excited for fans to enjoy meeting Ariel from both the animated and live-action stories at Disney Parks" is the happy word from The Happiest Place on Earth. Ariel will be calling upon three Disney Parks in the weeks ahead, with Disneyland Paris and Disney Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World on her above-the-sea itinerary. But where can you wave at the under-the-waves superstar when calling upon Disneyland? Ariel will visit with guests near the "it's a small world" promenade. How to meet the beloved mermaid? No "thingamabobs" or "gizmos" shall be required, but you will need a Disneyland ticket and advance park reservation.

Pictured: (L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo by Giles Keyte. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.