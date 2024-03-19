Arrr you ready: This quirky Corgi Beach Day contest is all about ‘Pirates Pie'

What to Know Corgi Beach Day returns on Saturday, April 6

"Talk Like a Pirate Day," that spirited September celebration, is exactly six months away, giving aspiring pirates plenty of time to work on their "mateys" and "avasts!" and other swashbuckling sayings.

But these famous sea-roaming characters are on our minds as spring begins, for another ocean-adjacent reason: Corgi Beach Day, that frolicsome surfside outing created for squatty pups, will feature a treat called Pirate's Pie.

This won't be available to every attendee, mind you; it is part of an eating contest, which Corgis are naturally quite good at, as anyone who has ever seen a Corgi eagerly approach his dinner dish well knows.

The twice-a-year event, which is waggling its peach-shaped posterior on April 6, is known for its offbeat competitions. Corgis will again leap for bacon-flavored bubbles, and the opportunity to watch these low-to-the-sand sweeties limbo always pleases onlookers.

But Pirates Pie will also take the spotlight on the first Saturday of April at Huntington Dog Beach.

The goodie includes "pumpkin puree, apple bits, assorted treats" and as a finishing touch? Why whipped cream, of course, which will most definitely make several snouts a bit messy (and quite adorable, of course).

Do you plan on attending the huge hound happening? Hundreds of dogs do, with their humans, and not every pooch is a Corgi; there are "honorary Corgis" in attendance, adding to the convivial canine atmosphere.

If you do want your furry friend to participate in the Pirate' Pie showdown, you'll need to register in advance: Sign-ups open on March 19, six months before "Talk Like a Pirate Day," at 10 in the morning.

Simply showing up and enjoying the sunny spirit of the day is okay, too. Read more about "The Biggest Corgi Party on the Planet" now and begin to figure out what your Fido might wear.

Oh, did we not mention costumes are a thing, too? They are, but pups are invited to arrive in their au naturel state, too, if that's their preference.