What are you doing in December? Apply to perform at this beloved DTLA spectacular

What to Know The 65th Annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration, presented by the LA County Board of Supervisors

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Local performing arts groups, including bands, singing groups, and dance troupes, are invited to apply online through Aug. 13, 2024

So many Southern Californians still have May on their minds, and with good reason: The fifth month still has several days to go.

And is it busy? Parents, students, and educators will surely concur that the stretch just before summer tends to be jam-packed with obligations, yes, but numerous celebrations, too.

Still, if you're a performer in Los Angeles County, you'll want to briefly set aside the busy must-dos of this time of year and look to a different celebration, a famous event that sits on the other side of the calender: The LA County Holiday Celebration, the annual gift to the people of Los Angeles County from the LA County Board of Supervisors.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If you know this cherished event, you know that it is free, open to everyone, and that it always is scheduled for the afternoon of Dec. 24. And the location? It is legendary: The glittering Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center serves as the celebratory spot.

Several groups hailing from points around the region perform, from mariachi bands to folklorico troupes to handbell ringers. And because it is such a large-scale event, with hundreds of participants, the call to performers traditionally is sounded in May.

Good news for those who love the cultural gems of our artistic area: Applications for the 2024 event, which is the 65th year for the uplifting tradition, opened on May 17.

The final day for groups to apply is Aug. 13.

"Selected groups will perform in this long-standing, multi-cultural, multi-denominational L.A. tradition, which will be live-streamed and broadcast on PBS SoCal to audiences throughout Southern California," shared the Music Center team. "The three-hour live televised production is a holiday celebration expanding this year to include dance, music, vocal arts, musical theatre and circus arts."

There are a few things to consider before applying; performers should be from LA County, for starters, and the leader of the group should be age 18 or older

Peruse the eligibility requirements and further details, including the performance categories, on the Music Center site, and good luck.