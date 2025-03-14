ArtNight Pasadena, the city's free art spectacular, is an event-packed gem

What to Know ArtNight Pasadena

Friday, March 14

6 to 10 p.m.

Free

A gallery crawl is never simply about sauntering from one art space to the next art space in order to quickly fold a few new ideas and images into your brain, followed by a few new around-town finds into your suggestion folder.

You're really seeking a way to instantly level up, even just a little; you are, in short, ferreting out a path to fresh horizons and bigger futurescapes.

And if you can do this without paying anything — like anything at all — those futurescapes have a way of looking brighter and the horizons happier.

Let's not get too grandiose, though a little pomp is in order for ArtNight Pasadena, the venerable, seriously and wonderfully free happening that comes around a year.

The horizon-expanding event is back on March 14, over four evening hours (and yep, the rain should be mostly done, making the night especially lovely and crisp).

Billed as the city's "signature cultural event" — this is where we pause to emphatically confirm that billing to be something of an understatement — ArtNight Pasadena has several scintillating diversions, with great museums and galleries on the participant list.

The Jackie Robinson Community Center, the Gamble House, the USC Pacific Asia Center, and ArtCenter will all welcome guests during the evening affair.

Some spots will include craft-making, live music, or offbeat ways to participate in the artistic process; exhibits and displays will be the focus at other spots.

"Wired for Wonder," the multisensory maze on view at Kidspace Children's Museum, will be open to adults and kids, while the Remainders Creative Reuse thrift store will beckon those who need inspiration and a few marvelous materials for a new creative project.

There's no specific order or way to go or number of places you need to visit; ArtNighters always ArtNight however they want to ArtNight, whether that involves swinging by one spot or five, crafting, not crafting, or just soaking up some good sounds at a live show.