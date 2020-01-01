Astro Doughnuts Has a New ‘Hangover’ Sandwich

What to Know Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2309 Main Street in Santa Monica

$10

Going for the heartiest, hand-heftiest, tum-fillingest breakfast you can find on a January morning, specifically the first day of January, all to help you in finding a little oomph and a quieter head?

The tales of yore have long said this is the way to go, in terms of dealing with too much conviviality.

Whether you subscribe to this or not, you likely crave rib-sticking fare in the wintertime, the sort of sandwiches that keep fill you up while it is a mite frosty outside.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken understands this temptation, and is introducing a new breakfast sandwich called The Hangover on, you got it, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

The fried chicken fantasy will be available at the Santa Monica location starting on New Year's Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the price? It's ten bucks.

Beyond the fried chicken breast, what will hungry holiday people find between the doughnut-reminiscent buns?

Look for "... two farm fresh eggs, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy and nestled between Astro's house bun made of baked doughnut dough."

Oh 2020, you do tempt the taste buds already.