Atlas Obscura Delights in the Stranger Side of Dinosaurs

What to Know Friday, Sept. 25

$10 per device

Dino Roast is also happening at the Natural History Museum through Sept. 25

Who gets to be roasted? As in, what sort of person is a typical roastee?

Comedians often have a roast thrown in their honor, which gives them the chance to sit in the spotlight and gamely accept lighthearted barbs thrown in their direction.

People are sometimes roasted at their retirement celebrations, and roasting a friend on his birthday? That, too, is a sassy tradition staged among some friends.

But a dinosaur?

Roasts, we imagine, were not big back in the day, for velociraptors, stegosauruses, and all of the other scale-rocking, teeth-gnashing reptiles were dealing with the dramatic day-to-day existence of being a dinosaur.

But modern-day human fans have charmingly carved out an evening for a virtual dinosaur roast, one that will celebrate some of the stranger aspects of the cool critters we all obsess over.

Atlas Obscura, the worldwide group that dearly loves the weird, offbeat, and utterly amazing, is at the helm of the Friday, Sept. 25 happening, which costs $10 to join (make that ten bucks per device).

For sure, dinosaurs are fierce, and fast, and powerful. But our fascination with the mega animals is so vast we also want to know about the "derpiest" of dinos, and the quirkier facts you may not always see when you visit a museum.

If you're truly mad for all Mesozoic matters, Dino Fest is happening at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County through Sept. 25.

The virtual event is free, and not associated with Atlas Obscura, but when you're a dinosaur devotee, you want to be up on every single to-do that may involve powerful jaws, large claws, and the extinct animals that continually capture our imaginations.