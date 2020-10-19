Atlas Obscura's ‘Halloweek' to Summon Elegant/Eerie Chills

What to Know Virtual happenings

Friday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 29

$10 to $12 a device

A surplus of scary scenes can be found lurking around our screens in October, from look-behind-you horror films to ghost-filled cartoons to Halloween-themed reality shows celebrating yard haunts and homemade haunted houses.

But many of our screens will take on a different and dastardly dimension over several days ahead of Halloween, thanks to a spine-tingling slate of offbeat offerings from Atlas Obscura.

For the eccentricities-loving organization, which merrily ferrets out the peculiar and idiosyncratic corners of our planet, will be celebrating "Halloweek" over six unordinary days.

The price for each virtual event, which unearths strange stories in both the real and unreal worlds?

It's $10 to $12 to join, and that's per device, so you and your Halloween-loving housemate can gather close together on the couch for a wicked watch party.

The 2020 subjects are full of intriguing shadows, weird facts, lots of lore, and beasties from beyond.

In fact, a "monster of the month" will be the frightful focus on Monday, Oct. 26, while a tour of Bella Swan's home in "Twilight" will summon vampires from near and far on Thursday, Oct. 29.

A trivia night, cave hunting, and ways to make your Halloween more romantic are also on the stay-home-stay-scary schedule.

Brewing a cup of cider or opening a pumpkin-flavored brew to sip while you roam the weirder side of our world, all while wearing your comfies? Those might be ideal ways to get into, yes, the spirit of things.

We're approaching our eeks in novel ways, but Halloween 2020 isn't cancelled, not when our screens are on and outfits like Atlas Obscura can guide us through ghoulish doings, film-famous locations, and into the realm of legendary monsters.