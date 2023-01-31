Auditions Are Afoot as Ren Faire Searches for Its Merry Players

What to Know The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

April 8 through May 21, 2023; Saturdays and Sundays

The Irwindale event is seeking cast members to dance, perform, and bring a fanciful air to the spectacular; tryout details are live on social media

"Forsooth" and "huzzah" all you like while sitting in your car, performing before your bedroom mirror, or as you stand in the shower.

But has anyone truly experienced your incredible talent for exuberantly embodying a character from centuries that are long past?

If that question strikes a sad note on your personal mandolin, then you need to let the wider world know how well your ye olde ability to act like a remarkable representative of the Renaissance era.

In short: Have you dreamed of playing a part at the Original Renaissance Faire, the annual springtime lark that prances and dances over several April and May weekends in Irwindale?

Now's your cheery chance: The famous festival is seeking its quirky, vibe-raising cast, and instructions on how to apply are now live on Ren Faire's social pages.

"Join the 2023 cast!" is the call to action on Facebook.

"Please send us a video of two contrasting monologues (no longer than 45 seconds each), one quick joke, and sing 16 bars of your favorite song a capella. Include a brief demonstration of any additional skills (instrument, dance, etc.)"

You'll also find the details on the optional Fantastikal Audition and the Movement Audition within the same post, as well as the specific items you'll need to submit.

Perhaps you're an aspiring jester or balladeer or would make a wonderfully regal member of the royal court. Wherever this portal takes you, if you're chosen, you'll be time-traveling at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area over several warm and whimsical weekends.

It's true that we live in a town where auditioning is a way of life. But some tryouts, from the "Pageant of the Masters" in Laguna Beach to several Halloween happenings to Ren Faire, are open to anyone who'd love to give it a go.

Ye olde details? Huzzah: They're right here. Bon chance and pray thee have a great time trying out.