Auto Fans, You Can Now Snap Pictures in the Petersen Vault

What to Know Petersen Automotive Museum

The Vault presented by Hagerty, a separately ticketed experience at the Miracle Mile museum, boasts 250+ world-class vehicles; several Formula 1 race cars are on view

"Handheld" photography and video are now allowed in The Vault, a new rule that coincides with a recently updated tour

Like a way-cool car, a camera boasts an intricate design, a number of distinctive features, and whizbang technology that can impress even longtime users.

It's no surprise, then, to find that there's plenty of interest-based crossover between shutterbugs and automobile aficionados, for both fandoms have plenty in common.

Which means snapping a sublime shot of a shiny-of-hood, wowza-of-wheel vehicle is often high on the list of those car fans who like to document the incredible works of movable art they encounter.

And while plenty of proud car owners will encourage fans they meet on the street to take photos, there's been one destination where pictures have long been prohibited: The famous Vault presented by Hagerty at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

This might be the Miracle Mile auto institution's jaw-dropping-est area, a showy space that is packed with prestigious vehicles, including a number of speedy superstars from the Juan Gonzalez Formula 1 Collection.

Guests can also admire "... turn-of-the-20th-century cars, head-of-state vehicles, American classics, the personal rides of Hollywood legends, award-winning hot rods, and cars that pushed the boundaries of innovation."

But along with the introduction of a new self-guided tour comes an updated guideline: Visitors may now take "handheld" photos or video while visiting The Vault.

Keep in mind that the word "handheld" plays an important role here: You'll want to leave the tripods at home, as well as all "photography equipment."

The Vault also requires its own ticket — it is $25 for visitors ages 10 and up — and you'll need to book a general admission ticket, too, to the Petersen.

For more on the recent updates to this area, as well as what to expect when purchasing admission and visiting, visit The Vault now, vroom vroom.