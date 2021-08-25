Autumn Treats Just Dropped at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

What to Know The new fall menu debuted on Wednesday, Aug. 25

Pumpkin Latte, a Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich, and a Pumpkin Chocolate Loaf are on the list

Available through Oct. 31, 2021

We sometimes hear rumors about new menus, fresh food items, and yummy beverages "dropping," but there's no better time to drop, if you're a delicious temptation, than the fall.

Or right before the fall, say, in the latter part of August.

Because consider this: Autumn is a season that's already associated with the dropping of interesting things, from leaves dropping from tree branches to the wonderful sound of tiny candy bars dropping, plunk plunk plunk, into a plastic pumpkin bucket.

And a fall-tastic array of seasonal sips, sweets, and hearty offerings just dropped at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

True, the autumn equinox remains a few weeks out, but you can find all of those fuzzy sweater-type feels by ordering a classic Pumpkin Latte, a Cookie Butter Latte, or a Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte.

Is it not yet sweater weather where you are? Which, let's be honest, is pretty much the case everywhere come the last week of August?

There are refreshing choices, including a Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee. Oh yes: And the drinks named above can also arrive iced, if that's your keep-it-cool preference.

On the savory side of the company's 2021 fall roster? A Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich, a tum-filler that boasts a cage-free egg, provolone cheese, and a plant-based sausage.

A Chorizo Breakfast Burrito is another piquant choice, while Bacon Egg Potato Bites and Egg White & Veggie Bites are also on the line-up.

And if you're craving something from the pastry side of the aisle? A doughnut with big pumpkin character is available, as is a chocolate loaf that, you got it, packs pumpkin panache.

Just be sure to get your loaf, bites, latte, and pumpkin-focused flavors before Halloween, for the fall menu undrops on Oct. 31, 2021.

Is "undrops" the opposite of "drops" in this case? Well, colorful leaves don't return to the branches where they once grew, and candy bars don't levitate out of our plastic pumpkins once they've been dropped inside (thank goodness).

But suffice it to say that this just-dropped fall menu will only be available at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for just over two months, all to please enthusiasts of autumnal eats and drinks.

Get your goodies before they undrop on Halloween 2021.