Awaken Inside This ‘Sleeping World’ in Pasadena

What to Know Through April 26, 2020, Wednesday through Sunday

USC Pacific Asia Museum

$10 general admission

You might have started the new year with a fresh approach, feeling as open as a just-bloomed flower and brimming with hope.

Or you might be feeling as though you're carrying last year into this year, on your shoulders, and maybe all of the other years you've weathered, too. And deciding how to lighten your load, and shake a few heavier ideas loose, may be eluding you at the moment.

Art has a way of addressing, and, sometimes, alleviating these issues, and the newest exhibit at the USC Pacific Asia Museum is roaming that exact territory.

It's artist Oscar Oiwa's ethereal "Dreams of a Sleeping World," an exploration of how we react, and ultimately move ahead, when "we are paralyzed by the chaos of our times."

Look for an "Immersive Dreamscape Dome" within the experience, a 360-degree, walk-in space that is both inflatable and full of striking illustrations created by Sharpie markers.

Mr. Oiwa is seeking ways in which we can reconnect with "our radiant minds" as we face the challenges of the modern era. One intriguing path to doing just that? Steering inward, toward our subconscious, and into the realm of our dreams.

Look also for thought-filled paintings from the artist in addition to the sizable installation at the center of "Dreams of a Sleeping World."