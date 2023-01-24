Baby Dinosaurs to Play in Pomona (and Ventura, Too)

What to Know "Jurassic Quest" features large-scale dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, educational activities, and, yes, the adorable dinosaur babies

The touring experience will visit Pomona on Jan. 27-29 and Ventura on Feb. 3-5

$22 general admission; $36 child unlimited admission

There are a number of enticing concepts that always seem to catch the imagination, with "dinosaur" being way, way up there for both kids and former kids.

We love dinosaurs in all of their scientific, real-world glory, and the true tales that paleontologists tell about the toothy earthlings that roamed our home turf eons ago.

But sometimes we love the sweeter and more fanciful side of these ancient animals, especially when lifelike puppets representing young dinosaurs come to the fun forefront.

Baby dinosaurs have become one of the buzziest elements of "Jurassic Quest," the on-the-road experience that gives youngsters, and adults, too, the chance to get close to a colossal cadre of prehistoric beasties, super-cool critters that have been realistically recreated with the assistance of modern technology.

Jurassic Quest

It so happens that the littlest dinosaurs, and their large counterparts, will be stomping into two more regional spots, the final two Southern California stops on the event's wintertime tour.

You may recall that "Jurassic Quest" popped up as a drive-through to-do in 2020 and 2021, giving kids a chance to interact with dinosaurs from inside cars.

The happening has now stomped indoors, and features "... life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a 'Triceratots' soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more."

Oh yes: And the adorable opportunity to get acquainted with a charming batch of baby dinosaurs, which boast their own heart-tugging handles: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops are some of the bundles you may meet.

The Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods are in the time-spanning spotlight at the event, as are a considerable clutch of enormous icons, like a megalodon that measures 50 feet and, gulp, can move, too.

The dino-packed extravaganza has proven to be understandably popular with kids who have memorized just about every celebrity 'saur there is to memorize, as well as everyone who likes to see fascinating but long-gone creatures "living" in an educational setting.

General tickets are $22, but there are a few ticketing tiers to rawr over; get rawring here before swinging your tail for Pomona or Ventura.