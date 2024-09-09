Pasadena

Time travel to a ‘Future'-fun movie night at Doc Brown's house

You say that you "gotta get back in time"? Get to The Gamble House for a "Back to the Future" night.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Back to the Future" Movie Night
  • The Gamble House in Pasadena
  • Saturday, Sept. 28
  • $40 non-members; $30 members; $25 guests ages 12 and under

Huey Lewis & The News may have rockingly suggested that we "gotta get back in time" in their hit '80s song "Back in Time," but finding real-world places to do just that can be rather tricky for the aspiring time traveler.

Of course, Southern California is home to a few visitable spots that seem to shimmer with cinematic magic, the sort of otherworldly enchantment that can transcend the two-dimensional silver screen.

High up on the list is a singular abode, one that is known for its Craftsman splendor and movie-magic reputation.

It's The Gamble House, a Pasadena landmark that dazzlingly doubled as Doc Brown's home in the 1985 classic "Back to the Future."

The woodsy manse is now synonymous with the film series in many fans' minds, so the chance to enjoy a screening of the time-traveling adventure on The Gamble House lawn is a true treat.

So set your flux capacitors to Sept. 28, 2024, then slip into your red puffy vests and/or '50s prom wear for a night of BTTF-style fun.

Not only is the original film in the popular series the centerpiece, but a DeLorean time machine will fly by for a few hours (courtesy of Lenny Hochteil of the 1.21 Gigawatt Guys).

Raffle prizes related to the Back-to-the-Future-verse will up the McFly vibes at the celebratory night.

Do you gotta get back in time, as Mr. Lewis so winningly crooned four decades ago?

Then get your ticket to the popular screening, a film event that will shimmer at one of the "time"-less story's best-known locations. Information about lawn chairs, blankets, and other how-to-attend details are available on The Gamble House site.

