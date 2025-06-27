Bacon Cotton Candy to Mozzarella Meatballs: Find quirky cuisine at OC Fair

What to Know OC Fair 2025

Costa Mesa

July 18-Aug. 17 (Wednesday through Sunday)

Advance admission tickets are required; food purchases are additional

The long-running county fair is known for its imaginative and offbeat foods, with new and nummy eats debuting each year; look for Bacon Cotton Candy, Dubai Chocolate Brownies, and Pizza Spuds at the 2025 fair

The 2025 OC Fair theme is "Find Your Happy," but once you're at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, you'll also be able to "Find Your Snacky," too.

Because snackies of the most outlandish and surreal varieties have long held the spotlight at the summertime spectacular, with creative concessionaires serving all sorts of strange and wondrous nibbles to tempt and satisfy us.

The fair doesn't open for a few more weeks, but the first foodie reveals are arriving, giving devotees of deep-fried tidbits and turkey leg enthusiasts much to ponder.

Putting it less purply? The OC Fair team has revealed some of the most offbeat eats and over-the-top libations that fair goers will find at the upcoming extravaganza.

Bacon Cotton Candy, served on a pork belly stick, will be one of the main offerings at Bacon Nation, while Swirl Ice Cream will have a Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup.

Spud Ranch is the spot for a savory Pizza Spud, while Mozzarella Meatballs on a Stick will appear on the Chicken Charlie's menu.

Some new stands will make their delish debuts in 2025, including Tom's Puff & Pie — mmm, cream puffs — and Rowdy's Root Beer, a beverage bastion that will surely draw those seeking a flavorful float.

A whole bite-ready bevy of foodstuffs will pop up at various vendors, and while they might not all be from the weirder side of the snack aisle, you can bet they'll have that fun fair flavor, through and through.

Funnel cakes, nachos, deep-fried treats (often served on a stick), smoothies, puffy tacos, roasted corn, and a whole caboodle of savory and sweet things are big-time fair offerings.

We know you're ready to "Find Your Happy," but prepare to "Find Your Snacky" at the celebration, a party that will run Wednesdays through Sundays from July 18 through Aug. 17, 2025.