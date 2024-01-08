Bagpipes and poetry are part of this time-honored Tam O'Shanter feast

What to Know Robert Burns Night at the Tam O'Shanter

Jan. 23 and 24, 2024

$89 per person; bagpipes, dancing, and poetry are part of the evening, too

If the meaningful message behind "Auld Lang Syne" is still thrumming in your head and your heart in the days following New Year's Eve, a time of year when so many people sing the nostalgic ballad, then you surely must be in the mode to bask in the bagpipes and raise a dram of whisky.

For poet Robert Burns crafted the "Auld" favorite, a festive fact that the Tam O'Shanter commemorates each year on or near the Scottish writer's birthday.

If you're a Burns buff, you can guess that all of this revelry, which boasts the stirring, sternum-thrumming sounds of bagpipes, takes place in late January.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The scribe was born on Jan. 25, 1759, and the Atwater Village landmark will honor his literary legacy on his birthday eve, and the night before that, too.

So best book your spot for one or both celebratory dinners soon and find your most colorful kilt, for tickets are now available for both Jan. 23 and 24, 2024.

Kilts are not mandatory wear, of course, but count on more than a few guests arriving in the sorts of fancy attire you might find around Edinburgh on a special evening.

Not only will pipers be about, filling the cozy rooms of the Los Feliz Boulevard restaurant with thrilling tunes, but dancers will perform traditional jigs, too.

The Slaying of the Haggis is on the schedule while poetry shall be dramatically read.

A ticket is $89. The full menu, which also features sticky toffee pudding, is on the site.