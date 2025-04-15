The ‘Little Women Ballet' rises after losing props and costumes in the fires

What to Know "Little Women Ballet"

Heritage Square Museum

May 23-25, 2025

$62 per person; a "spring-themed goodie bag" with items you'll access during the show is included; goodies and spring sips are included, too

Audience members will visit the houses of Heritage Square and enjoy dance vignettes inspired by Louisa May Alcott's book

There are five performances in all, including two matinees

There is something a bit ballet-ish to the beautiful tale of "Little Women," in the sense that the characters in Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel move through the world in a powerful and memorable manner.

The connection is so strong that sometimes a dance performance inspired by the world of the March sisters and the people in their orbit comes to lovely life, and in an especially lovely spot.

Heritage Square Museum has served as a sylvan and stunning spot for the "Little Women Ballet," as site-specific dance performance that moves around the picturesque park, which is known for its state Victorian homes.

The ballet is returning over a weekend in May to summon all of the sweetness and pathos that the beloved book has so long brought to audiences.

The performances will have a particularly poignant note in 2025, as several pieces from the show were lost in the Eaton Fire in January. But fans stepped in to help the company find new props, costumes, and more.

Edie Tyebkan Photography Edie Tyebkan Photography

"After rebounding from the tragedy of the Eaton Fire where 'Little Women Ballet' props, merchandise, painted signage, decorations, and many of the costumes were destroyed, 'Little Women Ballet' thanks its many supporters for assisting in its rebuilding and is thrilled to be able to bring these special and unique experiences back this spring," the company shared in a statement.

If this is your first time experiencing "Little Women Ballet," prepare to be charmed: Audience members visit the different Victorian homes that dot the historical park, all to enjoy various "vignettes" that pay homage to enchanting elements of the book.

Over 20 dancers will perform, with artists ranging from 10 years old to 75; the costumes will all have that vintage appearance, as will other accoutrements adding to the look and feel of the ballet.

Little Women Ballet Little Women Ballet

Other delights await, including the chance to snack up spring-inspired treats and beverages. You'll also have the chance to join cast members in a Victorian dance after the performance concludes.

A site-specific dance performance is a rare and treasured thing, but when the location works well with the time period of a story — as "Little Women" does to the look and atmosphere of Heritage Square Museum — the enjoyment is enhanced.

Add a merry May weekend into the mix and you have a spring-inspired offering that is ebullient, joyful, and full of renewed hope.