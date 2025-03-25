Alight at the Balloon Museum before it floats away in April

What to Know Balloon Museum

Colorful inflatables and artworks fill the space

Ace Mission Studios

$39 adult; $29 child

1601 E. 6th Street in Los Angeles

"Let's Fly," the museum's Los Angeles exhibit, opened in fall 2024; the show's Arts District engagement has been extended through April 13, 2025

Spring rhymes with "zing" for good reason: It's a time of year that has a bounce in its step and oomph in its roll.

You might even call it the season of float: Bubbles are bubbling at BubbleFest in Santa Ana, fuzzy little bits and bobs are on the breeze at Southern California's gorgeous public gardens, and in the Arts District?

The Balloon Museum is packed with a colorful coterie of inflatable artworks by several think-big artists.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Let's Fly" is the theme of the global event's Los Angeles engagement. If your curiosity is piqued, best fly by the museum for the uplifting exhibit, which has been extended through April 13.

These pieces are not balloons-on-strings in the classic sense; prepare to encounter scenes brimming with shiny spheres and outlandish orbs, elements that offer a surreal and eye-catching spin on balloon-type shapes.

If you can't make the Los Angeles show but are craving more color, more quirkiness, and more balloon-a-tude, look to San Francisco where "Emotion Air," a Balloon Museum exhibit, debuts March 29 at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Take a peek now at some of the LA pieces before the show floats, floats, floats away April 13...