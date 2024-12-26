Bandfest, the brassiest Rose Parade tradition, to trumpet in Pasadena

What to Know Bandfest presented by REMO

Dec. 29 and 30; BANDFEST 1 is at 2 p.m. Dec. 29, BANDFEST 2 is at 10 a.m. Dec. 30, and BANDFEST 3 is at 2 p.m. Dec. 30

Pasadena City College

$25 per session; tickets are available for purchase online

What are some of the most important small things seen at the Rose Parade?

Fans of the venerable Pasadena procession may choose the rose petals that grace so many floats, as well as the small seeds, pods, and other natural materials that help create each colorful entry.

Other Rose Parade mavens might think of the light-catching jewels that grace the tall tiara worn by the Rose Queen, while the tiny adornments woven into a saddle are among the favorites of the horse-championing crowd.

But for music fans, the biggest small things of the Rose Parade may be the brassy valves, as well as all of the petite and not-so-petite parts that make up a trumpet.

Trumpets and other instruments are central to the showy spectacular, but there's a way to enjoy the talented bands of the Rose Parade days before the parade begins.

The big and brassy event?

Sound the horns: It's Bandfest presented by REMO, an annual celebration of all of the marching bands selected to appear in the Pasadena parade.

Before those bands stride along Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards on the first day of the year, they will appear at Pasadena City College over two days, taking to the field to present some stunning and sound-powerful programs.

The 2024 Bandfest will unfurl, like the flags of the color guard, on Dec. 29 and 30.

Each of the three sessions is separately ticketed, keep in mind, so if there is a particular band you'd like to root for or admire in person, you'll want to peruse the schedule prior to making your purchase.

The Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band & Herald Trumpets kick off each session in traditionally rousing fashion, while many sterling bands from points near and far beyond California prepare to take the field.

The 2024 bands include The Jackson State University "Sonic Boom of the South," Heisinger Pigegarde (Elsinore Girls Marching Band), and the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps; find all of the bands, and their specific sessions, on this page.