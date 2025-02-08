The Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour kicks off Saturday in Irvine

What to Know The brand new Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour launches at the Irvine Spectrum on Feb. 8

The new theme celebrates "all things sporty, active and fun"

Barbie fans can shop exclusive, limited-edition active-inspired clothes, accessories and home decor

The next stop is at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista on Feb. 15

The brand new Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour kicks off Saturday in Orange County.

You can find the newly designed truck at the Irvine Spectrum Center on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Giant Wheel Court near the fountain.

The new theme — think sporty Barbie — celebrates "all things sporty, active and fun."

Fans hoping to embody Barbie's "You Can Be Anything" attitude can shop exclusive, limited-edition active-inspired clothes, accessories and home decor. A sleek pink track jacket, a Barbie-themed thermal bottle to stay hydrated while active and a small crossbody duffle for the girl on the go are a few of the items previewed on the Barbie Truck Tour's Instagram page.

Fans can also snap a photo with the newly wrapped truck — a light pink van covered in palm trees and colorful sports balls, emblazoned with the words: Barbie Sports Club Tour, and complete with pink rims.

This fresh, athletic inspired collection is Barbie's fourth truck tour across the U.S. In 2019, the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour launched, followed by the Barbie Malibu Truck Tour in 2021 and the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour in 2023.

The Sports Club Tour's next stop is at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista on Feb. 15.