Pups can visit LA Arboretum — a sweet rarity — during ‘Barks & Brews'

What to Know Barks & Brews, presented by Fera Pets

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Sunday, March 9; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Included with garden admission; entry for dogs is $10 per pup

Beers from Mt. Lowe Brewing Company will be available for purchase, and light bites, too

Dogs must remain on their leashes; an adoption pop-up and agility course are part of the pooch-themed fun

The Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden is many things: A place of history, a place of beauty, and a mountain-close wonderland of full of movie locations, floral splendor, and verdant, shady spots made for daydreaming.

Oh yes: And there's the Arcadia destination's inherent romp-a-bility quality, a sort of effervescent vibe that can instill a normally rompless human with the desire to frolic, twirl, and lightly indulge in the art of the romp.

Visitors aren't usually that romp-forward at LA Arboretum — there is decorum to abide by, of course, and we don't want to ruffle the garden's superstars, its famous flock of peacocks, with romping — but the garden designates one afternoon each year for the ultimate rompers: dogs.

True, dogs aren't usually permitted at the 127-acre green space, but the sunny-of-spirit and sunny-of-sunshine Barks & Brews, a fundraiser presented by Fera Pets, is the uplifting exception.

Pups and their people will be gently romping for a cause, or two good causes, March 9: Helping Pasadena Humane and the Arboretum Foundation.

Your LA Arboretum admission gets you into the give-back get-together, while a dog's entry is priced at $10.

A mobile adoption pop-up will pair pooches with their future people, while an agility course will give rompers a place to stretch a leg (or four).

Good to know? Dogs must be leashed, so while the romping spirit will be high, your pup will need to stick close to your side during this special garden day.

And special, it definitely is: The LA Arboretum has dog-park-y vibes, especially around some of its open spaces, but it is not usually a place for pooches to perambulate.

Except on this merry day, March 9, which is all about good vibes, pet rescue, fine brews, and some sweet hours at one of SoCal's leafiest locations.