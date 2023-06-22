Bask in ‘A Day in Nature' at this free Eaton Canyon celebration

What to Know A Day in Nature at Eaton Canyon Nature Center

Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free; enjoy nature-inspired art, guided hikes, talks, and animal presentations

Counting up every single poppy in Los Angeles County, every jacaranda bloom, every crow, and all of those rascally squirrels?

That just isn't possible, though the tantalizing idea is pleasurable to think about, certainly.

After all, such a large-scale undertaking would mean the chance to spend time in nature, basking in its beauty and complexity, and even if we didn't fully count every poppy or flower or bird, it would be a day well spent.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But there are other days to spend well in the lovely outdoors, and several of those days pop up at our regional nature centers.

The center nearest to where you reside probably has a few special events and open houses on its calendar, those airy celebrations that give curious locals a chance to get acquainted with their urban-adjacent wilderness.

One such celebration is just ahead at Eaton Canyon Nature Center. The wildlife-championing location is ready to savor "A Day in Nature," and the public is invited to join the joyful happening.

And joyful may be an understatement: This is all happening on the first Saturday of summertime, which truly feels like it has a bit of extra magic.

Activities, art-making, and the chance to take part in a guided hike are all on the sunshiny schedule, along with enlightening moments devoted to guest speakers.

Will you pick up more avian knowledge while there?

Hear about the bears that sometimes trundle down from the San Gabriel Mountains? Do you have questions about raccoons, oaks, creeks, or all of the above?

"Animal presentations" will also be an exciting element of the outdoorsy meet-up.

Can't make the open house on June 24?

Swinging by Eaton Canyon Nature Center at a later date, all to learn about the wilder and more wonderful side of where we live through a host of exhibits, is always an uplifting option.

Nature walks, moonlight walks, storytime fun, and other great events are on the nature center's upcoming line-up.