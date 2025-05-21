Long Beach

BBQ is the sizzling and savory focus at this Long Beach food festival

Over a dozen vendors will call upon Shoreline Aquatic Park will all sorts of briskets and franks in tasty tow.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Paul Bradbury

What to Know

  • 3rd Annual Long Beach BBQ Fest
  • Shoreline Aquatic Park
  • Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24
  • Noon to 9 p.m.
  • $25-$250

Roll out the grills, line up the tongs, and mise-en-place the spices and herbs that make your favorite rubs so remarkable: The unofficial summer season is revving up over Memorial Day Weekend, along with the call to cook meats, vegetables, and savory sides under the sky.

But there are other ways to bask in the barbecue arts, if you're lacking a grill or aren't quite ready to de-cover your prized backyard set-up.

Look to Shoreline Aquatic Park, where the 3rd Annual Long Beach BBQ Fest will take piquant place on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24.

Well over a dozen barbecue eateries, cooking pros, and grill specialists will swing by the water-close space, giving BBQ buffs an array of styles, sauces, and toothsome bites to enjoy.

Presented by Ian and Qiana Mafnas of Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats and BBQ, the festival will welcome Midway City BBQ, Vinegar and Smoke, and bevy of hearty favorites representing a host of grilling techniques, stick-to-the-ribs menus, and heat levels.

Music, games, and diversions beyond the spots to sup will also be on the roster.

"We are excited for year three of this very unique event," said Ian and Qiana Mafnas in a shared statement.

"We hope to give our fellow smokers and BBQ joints some great exposure and to all those attending a delicious and memorable afternoon and evening."

The BBQ-iest stretch of the year is now arriving and we're ready to plate up and savor savory specialities. Find out more now about attending the sea-air affair, which begins the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.

