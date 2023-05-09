Be Bowled Over by Roses, Lots of Roses, at The Huntington

What to Know Roses are peaking at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens; tickets are required, and reservations on weekends and holidays

The Rose Garden is located next to The Rose Garden Tea Room

The flowers are expected to look bright through mid-May, just in time for the tea room's reopening following a multi-year renovation; the tea room reopens May 24

The Rose Bowl?

There's the celebrated Pasadena stadium, of course, that handsome and huge paean to huddles, touchdowns, splashy concerts, and Fourth of July fireworks.

And, yes, a particular New Year's Day game comes to mind, one of the biggest bowls around.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But being bowled over by roses is something rather different than the Rose Bowl, though they may sound similar.

And rather than happening in early January, the time for being bowled over by the spectacular flowers arrives around the middle of May, traditionally, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

We are, of course, talking about the San Marino destination's dazzling Rose Garden, a sunshiny and storied stretch that is packed with pretty plants that seem to hit their zazzy zenith during the fifth month of the calendar.

And the showy specimens are now peaking at The Huntington, with rose bush after rose bush putting on its best and brightest show.

You'll want to stop by in the coming days to admire this splendor, a springtime scene that has played a pretty part in the property's colorful character for 115 years.

But if you'd like to wait for late May, to time a visit to the newly reopened Rose Garden Tea Room, which reopens after a renovation on May 24?

That should be okay, too; the flowers will still be wowing guests if past seasons are a guide. Do keep in mind that reservations will open for the tea room beginning on May 10.

Advance tickets to The Huntington are recommended, definitely on weekends, and reservations, too, are a weekend/holiday must.

The month of May is the time for being bowled over by roses, a flower that is synonymous with the Pasadena/San Marino area and The Huntington in particular. Take a look at some current scenes now and prepare to be bowled over by roses.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens The Rose Garden Tea Room, seen in the background, will reopen following a multi-year renovation on May 24.