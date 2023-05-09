San Marino

Be Bowled Over by Roses, Lots of Roses, at The Huntington

An ultimate showing of remarkable rosiness has risen at the San Marino landmark, but do visit soon.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

What to Know

  • Roses are peaking at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens; tickets are required, and reservations on weekends and holidays
  • The Rose Garden is located next to The Rose Garden Tea Room
  • The flowers are expected to look bright through mid-May, just in time for the tea room's reopening following a multi-year renovation; the tea room reopens May 24

The Rose Bowl?

There's the celebrated Pasadena stadium, of course, that handsome and huge paean to huddles, touchdowns, splashy concerts, and Fourth of July fireworks.

And, yes, a particular New Year's Day game comes to mind, one of the biggest bowls around.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But being bowled over by roses is something rather different than the Rose Bowl, though they may sound similar.

And rather than happening in early January, the time for being bowled over by the spectacular flowers arrives around the middle of May, traditionally, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

We are, of course, talking about the San Marino destination's dazzling Rose Garden, a sunshiny and storied stretch that is packed with pretty plants that seem to hit their zazzy zenith during the fifth month of the calendar.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Long Beach 2 hours ago

Taste of Downtown Long Beach Kicks Off With a Snacky Spotlight on the East Village

Carlsbad 4 hours ago

Cheers to a (Slightly) Longer Season at The Flower Fields

And the showy specimens are now peaking at The Huntington, with rose bush after rose bush putting on its best and brightest show.

You'll want to stop by in the coming days to admire this splendor, a springtime scene that has played a pretty part in the property's colorful character for 115 years.

But if you'd like to wait for late May, to time a visit to the newly reopened Rose Garden Tea Room, which reopens after a renovation on May 24?

That should be okay, too; the flowers will still be wowing guests if past seasons are a guide. Do keep in mind that reservations will open for the tea room beginning on May 10.

Advance tickets to The Huntington are recommended, definitely on weekends, and reservations, too, are a weekend/holiday must.

The month of May is the time for being bowled over by roses, a flower that is synonymous with the Pasadena/San Marino area and The Huntington in particular. Take a look at some current scenes now and prepare to be bowled over by roses.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens
The Rose Garden Tea Room, seen in the background, will reopen following a multi-year renovation on May 24.
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens
The Rose Garden dates back to 1908, rambling over three verdant acres of the historical landmark's spacious grounds.

This article tagged under:

San MarinoflowersGardens
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us