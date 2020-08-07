Be Deckside, Virtually, at the Aqualillies' Summer Watershow

What to Know Saturday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.

Free, but donations are welcome

Watch: www.aqualillies.com/shows

Many people have heard or seen the word "livestream" said quite often in recent months, from meeting schedules to emails to conversations.

And while "stream" may summon to mind a delightful aquatic experience, one that is full of waves and water, that isn't what a livestream is all about.

But sometimes? It can be, if we're fortunate.

For water can be involved in a livestream, especially if the Aqualillies are in the splashy spotlight.

And the celebrated synchronized swimming troupe will soon be in that spotlight again, as they are each and every early August.

For Aug. 8 is the anniversary of the birth of Esther Williams, the movie star who brought amazing and athletic swimming and pool-based power to cinemas across the world.

To honor their idol, and to give fans everywhere a mid-summer treat, the Aqualillies traditionally present a free show on Aug. 8.

And while the eighth of August in 2020 is certainly quite different from years past, due to the pandemic, the troupe will continue to honor the tradition via an online celebration.

The 2 p.m. to-do will include " ...homages to Esther, some of our favorite Aqualillies performances, and interviews with our performers around the globe."

The beneficiaries of the event Equal Justice Initiative, The Loveland Foundation, and Know Your Rights Camp. Donations are welcome.

Even if you're not near a pool and haven't taken a dip in awhile, an Aqualillies performance can instantly transport you to a favorite swimming pool or a time when synchro-strong choreography swam across the most glittering of silver screens.

The Aug. 8 event is also a great way to learn more about the troupe, which regularly appears at major events, in music videos, and in films, too. The Aqualillies recently appeared in Beyoncé's "Black Is King," which premiered on Disney+ at the end of July.

Happy swimming, Aqualillies. We'll see you on the livestream.