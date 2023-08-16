Be in the nose about news of The Huntington's latest Corpse Flower

What to Know A Corpse Flower will bloom at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in the coming days

The famously stinky specimen's "bloom window" is brief; the San Marino garden will announce when the bloom happens on social media

Included with Huntington admission

Everything is bigger in August, or so it can seem.

Melons are massive, sunflowers tower, and corn stalks? If you wanted to get a touch poetic, you might say these giants are nearly scrapping the clouds as September approaches, or just about.

It's no surprise, then, when another giant makes its dazzling debut, and while the Amorphophallus titanum isn't necessarily a traditional August bloomer — it has popped up at local gardens during other points of the calendar — its current timing feels pretty perfect.

Perfect, and perfectly pungent, we should add, for the more commonly heard name for Amorphophallus titanum is Corpse Flower. And a Corpse Flower will soon bloom at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

This isn't a specimen that's known as a cemetery plant or a Halloween grower, as its catchy handle might suggest; rather, it is celebrated for its stinky smell.

But its smell isn't the only tell; this big blossom is, well, huge, and it gains an impressive amount of height in the days before its showy spathe dramatically unfurls.

How impressive are the botanical behemoth's daily height gains? They're regularly recorded by garden staffers on a whiteboard near the flower.

The Huntington's 22nd Corpse Flower is at the beginning of its journey as of Aug. 16. It is still early in the process, in short, and there are few photos of this fragrant wonder.

But in the days to come, the landmark will have plenty of pictures on its social feeds. And a live stream? That, too, can give Corpse Flower fans up-to-the-minute looks at this large-and-in-charge superstar.

When this giant does open up — and, by the by, you'll find it in The Huntington's Conservatory — you'll have a day or two to visit, should you want to see it, and smell it, in all of its gross glory.

Well, "gross" is subjective, of course, and this stately specimen is certainly handsome to behold. But is it whiffy, if you lean in? Your nose might report back that, yes, it has a particularly putrid quality.

Admission to The Huntington is all that's required to behold the Corpse Flower in all of its malodorous majesty, but, again, you'll want to wait for the announcement that it is, oh yes, finally, if briefly, opening.

