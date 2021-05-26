Beach Eats TO GO Is Adding Fun Flavor to Our Thursdays

What to Know Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. (through Aug. 5)

14101 Panay Way in Marina del Rey

Look for four to six food trucks each Thursday evening; order online and then "grab and go"

Dining at every food truck in Southern California over the course of a single summer?

That sounds like a stretch goal of the most savory sort, the kind of light-hearted plan you make with a friend you've been meaning to connect with for awhile.

And connecting over great cuisine, the kind of foodstuff made inside one of our region's lauded food trucks? That's when your mutually shared plan finds its heart.

Where, though, to begin over the summer of 2021, which is finding plenty of foodies enjoying their eats while basking in the easy-breeziness of an outdoor setting?

Look to Marina del Rey, and Parking Lot #11, for Beach Eats TO GO, a weekly, ultra-snacky gathering of gourmet-minded food trucks.

This gathering, which will feature some of our area's most acclaimed food trucks on a rotating schedule, will happen each Thursday evening through Aug. 5.

Four to six food trucks will visit the Marina del Rey lot over four flavorful hours, giving visitors a chance to purchase lobster rolls, Italian ice, well-topped burgers, tasty tacos, and pasta, too.

You'll place an order online, and pay via the Best Food Trucks app, too, and then grab your goodies to go.

Face coverings are a must, keep in mind, and parking? You can stow your vehicle in lot 11 for 25 cents every 10 minutes (note there's a $2 minimum if you use your credit card).

Is your goal to dine, with your BFF, at every food truck in Los Angeles over a single summer?

This might not be possible, but you could probably try every item on a specific food truck's menu over several Thursday nights.

Talk about a doable and delicious goal.

Here's the schedule of what trucks will visit on what dates, if you'd like to plan this gourmand-tastic goal accordingly.