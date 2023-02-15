Beads, Pups, and Gumbo: Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Mardi Gras at the Original Farmers Market

Feb. 18-19 (starting at noon) and Feb. 21 (evening only)

Live zydeco, the Mutti Gras parade, beads, crafts, a beignet tent, and activities

Living the "laissez le bon temps rouler" lifestyle?

You honestly may be the sort of reveler who is rather keen on letting the good times roll, but if there are dogs involved, the good times? They can also roll over.

Well, roll over and trot and pant and lope and do all the things that dogs are known for doing, that is.

And when those good times arrive at the Original Farmers Market, a landmark known for hosting a lively and lovable Mutti Gras?

Consider the annual late-winter celebration to be in full and furry form, thanks to the famous Mutti Gras parade.

The clocktower-rocking favorite will again host a free Mardi Gras party, one that will happen throughout the weekend ahead of Fat Tuesday as well as on the evening of the official holiday.

That means that the merriment, including the oh-so-beloved Mutti Gras, will get going on Feb. 18, with more revelry taking place on Feb. 19.

The pup parade, which finds pooches resplendent in purple, green, and gold outfits, happens at noon on Feb. 18, but there are plenty of other spirited goings-on throughout the weekend, including two performances by the Bear Brass Band, the chance to craft a charming tambourine, and, oh goodness, a beignet tent with the world-famous Gumbo Pot, a longtime market tenant, at the happy helm.

The schedule on Feb. 21, which is Mardi Gras, is all about the evening tunes: The Nervis Bros will perform while, you bet, a luscious line-up of NOLA-style favorites will be stewing at the Gumbo Pot.

Buying snacks or sips, the sorts you might find at some of the most quintessential New Orleans eateries?

You'll need funds, of course, but enjoying the tunes or cheering on the gussied-up pups is totally free, as is enjoying all of the shiny, French Quarter-inspired decorations dotting the Original Farmers Market.

Nope, we don't have Bourbon Street here in LA (Los Angeles), but summoning the joy of being in LA (Louisiana) is something the public market has excelled at for many years now.

Ready to "bead" there, all to savor this special weekend and/or Mardi Gras night? Dance over to the market's site now for the rollicking roster of 2023 offerings.