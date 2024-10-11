Bee there: The Hammer Museum is abuzz with free ‘Bee Week' events

What to Know Bee Week

Oct. 13-20; check the times and details about all of the different events before buzzing for the museum

Movies, talks, and the Bee Cam, which is trained on a sculpture covered with bees, will take flight over eight informative days

It's true that Pollinator Week buzzes into our nature-loving worlds each June, but paying fuzzy homage to the noble bee, and all that the industrious earthling brings to our world, can be done at any point of the calendar.

The Hammer Museum gets this important concept, and after "combing" — or perhaps we mean "honeycombing" — its schedule, the Westwood art institution is giving a bee-autiful spotlight to the essential insects over eight informative October days.

These days, grouped together under the header "Bee Week," will include a fascinating host of free events, including a screening of "Microcosmos" Oct. 13 and a Community Science Workshop devoted to macro photography, also buzzing Oct. 13.

Beekeeper Joe O'Brien will stop by over a few days to talk beekeeping, too, if you've had "maybe start beekeeping" on your bucket list. (After all, you can't spell "bucket" with a B.)

And as for the museum's intriguing Bee Cam? This live look at bees at work has a quirky and creative setting: artist Garnett Puett's sculpture "Untitled."

The piece, which is "coated" in "thick layers of beeswax," is sitting inside a bee habitat, which is, of course, not a traditional placement for a work of art.

The colony inside the habitat, which includes the queen, is busily changing the artwork, "elaborating the structure with honeycomb" while also procuring pollen.

To read more about this innovative, art-in-action, bees-at-work whimsy, visit the Bee Cam page now.