Best Leading Cuddler: ‘Adoptable Pet Awards' Winners Were Just Revealed

What to Know Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles launched a new online awards ceremony earlier in 2023 to celebrate its adoptable dogs

Best Leading Cuddler and Best Supporting Napper were two cute categories

Three of the four local winners are still available for adoption

Cheering for your favorite Oscar nominees on March 12? You likely saw the film they're being honored for as well as several other movies and shows they've graced.

That's how we pay tribute to the acting luminaries we adore: By supporting their cinematic work, enjoying their performances, and rooting for them when the time comes for their names to be read, with pomp and excitement, at various awards ceremonies.

But there is a different way to lend your love to the winners of the brand-new Adoptable Pets Awards, a cute campaign recently launched by the Best Friends Animal Society: Stopping by an animal shelter to meet these incredible critters, give them a few sweet scritches, and possibly, just maybe, offer them a permanent loving home.

Best Friends just unveiled the vivacious victors of the first-ever Adoptable Pets Awards, winners that were chosen by online voting.

Four of the six sweethearts are based in Los Angeles, and three are still up for adoption: Astro, who nailed the "Best Action Sequence" category, Pebbles, dubbed as "Best Leading Cuddler" by the voting community, and "Daisy," who sported the "Best Costume."

Unity, a shoo-in for "Best Supporting Napper," has found a home, where cozy naps will surely be plentiful.

Rosemary, named "Best Meower," is not locally based, but you can admire this talented feline on this page.

That's also a good starting point to learn more about the animal rescue group, its adoption-focused awards campaign, and how and where you can meet the 2023 winners.