animal adoption

Best Leading Cuddler: ‘Adoptable Pet Awards' Winners Were Just Revealed

Best Friends Animal Society launched the new awards to highlight honeybuns in need of homes; a few LA-based winners are still available for adoption.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Best Friends Animal Society

What to Know

  • Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles launched a new online awards ceremony earlier in 2023 to celebrate its adoptable dogs
  • Best Leading Cuddler and Best Supporting Napper were two cute categories
  • Three of the four local winners are still available for adoption

Cheering for your favorite Oscar nominees on March 12? You likely saw the film they're being honored for as well as several other movies and shows they've graced.

That's how we pay tribute to the acting luminaries we adore: By supporting their cinematic work, enjoying their performances, and rooting for them when the time comes for their names to be read, with pomp and excitement, at various awards ceremonies.

But there is a different way to lend your love to the winners of the brand-new Adoptable Pets Awards, a cute campaign recently launched by the Best Friends Animal Society: Stopping by an animal shelter to meet these incredible critters, give them a few sweet scritches, and possibly, just maybe, offer them a permanent loving home.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Best Friends just unveiled the vivacious victors of the first-ever Adoptable Pets Awards, winners that were chosen by online voting.

Animal Rescue Feb 14

Cast Your Vote in the First-Ever ‘Adoptable Pet Awards'

Long Beach Feb 22

Bulldogs Bewitched at a Quirky Long Beach Beauty Contest

Four of the six sweethearts are based in Los Angeles, and three are still up for adoption: Astro, who nailed the "Best Action Sequence" category, Pebbles, dubbed as "Best Leading Cuddler" by the voting community, and "Daisy," who sported the "Best Costume."

Unity, a shoo-in for "Best Supporting Napper," has found a home, where cozy naps will surely be plentiful.

Rosemary, named "Best Meower," is not locally based, but you can admire this talented feline on this page.

That's also a good starting point to learn more about the animal rescue group, its adoption-focused awards campaign, and how and where you can meet the 2023 winners.

This article tagged under:

animal adoptiondogsAnimal Rescue
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us