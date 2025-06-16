The Beverly Center is heading back to Y2K with retro tunes, photo fun, and games

What to Know Cool Down @ BEV series

The Beverly Center

The shopping center has partnered with LA Tourism on the summertime events, which feature DJs, games, and throwback photo spots

$10 + fee; arcade games and "exclusive food and beverage offerings" are included

The series launches Saturday, July 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.; look for events with fresh themes to pop-up at the Beverly Center on summer Saturdays

21+

A quarter century may pass in a blur and a flash, but the spirit of Y2K was no flash in the pan: The vibrant era that shimmered around 25 years ago endures.

You can find a wonderful Y2K-ness on our old-school MP3 players, in our wardrobes — bring on the colorful layered tees and chunky belts — and in the TV shows we return to in a comforting effort to briefly revisit our childhoods or youths.

But you won't need a time-traveling device to transport you back to the earliest part of this century come July 12 when the Beverly Center finds that Y2K vibe through music, games, and one special 21+ event.

The happening is part of the Cool Down @ BEV series, which the shopping center is presenting in partnership with LA Tourism.

Snapshot spots sporting retro flair, DJ tunes that recall the best tunes of the era, and arcade games are included with your ticket. Fooderies like Pip's on La Brea and Border Grill will be there, too, if you need a snack or two to power your nostalgia.

"This kickoff is a vibrant celebration of the culture and creativity that defines Los Angeles," said Brian Parent, General Manager at Beverly Center.

"By spotlighting minority-owned businesses and launching this year's series with LA Tourism, we're building deeper connections with the communities we serve right here in our own backyard."

Get the details on the effervescent event, how to purchase your ticket, and future Cool Down @ BEV dates (and to-be-announced themes) at this site.