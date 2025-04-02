The eagle-y awaited names for the Big Bear bald eagle chicks are here

What to Know Jackie and Shadow are the world-famous Big Bear bald eagles

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit organization that oversees the nest camera that observes the eagles' day-to-day lives, held a naming contest in late March

After names were submitted by the public and a random list was drawn, Big Bear schoolkids in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades selected the final two names

The names Sunny and Gizmo were announced April 1

Selecting the perfect name, a marvelous moniker that colorfully captures the spirit, essence, and joy of a young earthling, is always an important and often challenging duty.

Thousands of people were up to that tremendous task when Friends of Big Bear Valley asked the fans of Jackie and Shadow, the famous bald eagles that have a nest near Big Bear Lake, to name the duo's two baby birds.

And at the close of April 1 — no fooling — the cute names were announced.

Why hello there, Sunny and Gizmo. The world has been watching you grow since you were tiny, feisty, shell-pecking hatchlings back in late January and admiring how your parents tend to you with such care and devotion.

The naming contest was unveiled March 21, along with a touching revelation: Friends of Big Bear Valley announced that a third baby, a chick that passed away in mid-March during a bitter cold spell, would be remembered as Misty, a tribute to the memory of Kathi Misterly, an FOBBV volunteer "... who was lost to cancer and is still dearly missed."

The first step in selecting the names for the eaglets?

Fans from all over — and the devoted supporters of these birds truly are global — were invited to submit a name and a donation to help Friends of Big Bear Valley keep those cameras running (and their many excellent environmental efforts in the area).

Then a final list, selected randomly, was presented to the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders of Big Bear for voting.

In past years, 3rd grade students have voted on a chick's name. In a kind-hearted move, 4th and 5th graders were also invited to join the effort this time around, as the eagles' 2023 and 2024 eggs did not hatch, meaning the slightly older kids did not get the chance to choose.

"We're thrilled by how excited people were for the chance to name these two adorable chicks," said Sandy Steers, Executive Director of FOBBV.

"And the Big Bear elementary students had tons of fun voting for their favorite names. All the students have been learning about Jackie and Shadow and their chicks. It was great to add a little reward to all their hard work."

The people who submitted the winning names will receive a certificate in about a week or so, revealed the FOBBV team.

Some of the 30 finalist names included Sassy, Star, and Charlie.

Sweet Sunny and quirky Gizmo feel like spunky selections for these two plucky youngsters, a charismatic duo that can be seen eating, snoozing, "poop-shooting," and beak-bonking their sibling each day on the nest cam.

Gizmo, of course, may have been an adorable reference to the 1984 film "Gremlins," which featured a fluffy otherworldly critter bearing the name.

And Sunny? The skies over the lake are often awash in sunbeams, so this happy handle is perfect.

In just weeks, Sunny and Gizmo will look to the skies and begin the thrilling process of fledging, when they'll spread those new wings wide and take their first flights over Big Bear Valley.