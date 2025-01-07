Big Bear Mountain Resort is dressed in snowy splendor; admire the frosty photos

Winter took note of the new month, and, after a pause to ring in the new year, swept through several mountain communities near Los Angeles, leaving snow in its chilly wake.

At Mountain Station, the upper terminus of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, the annual Snow Guessing Contest came to a close. The contest, which asks people to predict when an inch of snow would accumulate at the station, begins each Oct. 1; winners were notified Jan. 7.

And in Big Bear, five inches accumulated overnight, creating a lovely landscape of frost and flake.

Fans of Jackie and Shadow, the beloved bald eagles of Big Bear Lake, kept an eye on the nest as the storm blew through (snow is still sitting heavily in the aerie's stick-filled bowl, even as the birds spend time in nearby trees).

"Today's talk of the town is, you guessed it... snow!" said Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott. "Big Bear's winter season is definitely shifting gears with the fresh snow."

Glow tubing is still happening nightly at the Big Bear Mountain Resort through Jan. 11, in addition to daytime skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.

You'll want to check weather, road conditions, fire updates, and important travel advisories, such as the current windstorm event, before heading up the mountain. Several Southern California communities are advising residents to postpone travel during the wind advisory.

The second weekend of January is predicted to be "phenomenal" for mountain recreation, per the resort staff. Looking to the future and planning a visit down the road may be just the ticket for SoCal's snow seekers.

Good to know: "(T)ire chains are required on all vehicles," advises the Visit Big Bear crew, "with the exception of four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires and tire chains in the vehicle."

For now, as we stay close to home and daydream about swinging by the snowy scene in the weeks to come, we can enjoy snapshots of the newly fallen snow.

The Big Bear Mountain Resort team shared photos of its fresh snowfall; slip into a cozy cardigan and check out the wintry magic happening up the big hill now.

The outdoor seating area at Big Bear Mountain Resort enjoyed a cool blanket of snow. (Visit Big Bear/Lee Stockwell)

A frosty forest greeting Big Bear Mountain Resort staffers on the morning of Jan. 7. (Visit Big Bear/Lee Stockwell)

The resort is preparing for a "phenomenal weekend" of tubing, skiing, and riding; double-check for any road or destination closures, as well as road conditions, before heading up to the scenic snowscape. (Visit Big Bear/Lee Stockwell)

