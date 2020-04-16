Big Bear’s Strange Belly Plants Are Back

Rescheduling that springtime road trip to the mountains? Many travelers are, as people keep close to their pads as a way to flatten the coronavirus curve. But we can still virtually visit some of the spectacular and notable happenings at the places we adore, such as what is currently blooming around the Pebble Plains near Big Bear Lake.

Belly plants, in short, have made their outlandish annual return, and while these scrubby, low-to-the-ground charmers might not possess as much initial kapow as, say, a rose, they do astound and delight once you're up on their offbeat and seemingly unlikely backstory.

Read on, to get the flora's compelling story from a Pebble Plains representative, and see some snapshots of this year's beautiful bellies.