Big Bear

Big Bear's tubing scene continues to glide, even in summertime

Take a sunny slide in a cooler clime at Big Bear Snow Play.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Big Bear Snow Play

What to Know

  • Big Bear Summer Tubing
  • Big Bear Snow Play
  • The attraction is a summer offering in the same place that hosts winter snow-tubing; check the site for dates and details before heading up the mountain
  • $10 for one ride; $20 for three rides; other ticketing options are available

If you get a slight chill, and thrill, when thinking of tubing near Big Bear Lake, and the idea has you reaching for your heaviest parka and ski hat, here's a twist: Tubing in the warmest days of summertime is also a possibility.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The pursuit is called summer tubing — that's a cinch to remember — and it takes place in the very spot where the tubes of winter so glacially glide.

Summer tubing just opened for the season at Big Bear Snow Play, giving tubers the opportunity to move along a 300-foot slide with the help of a tube.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A tube and slides "... made with a synthetic surface that uses Snow's Tube Wax"; the slides are water-free.

Big Bear Jun 6

Fly high in the mountains on the Scenic Sky Chair at Snow Summit

Big Bear Jun 11

Fresh and feathery details for the ‘Jackie and Shadow Fan Party' have landed

There are three lanes in all, with bumpers, and the Magic Carpet Lift, which is well-known to wintertime visitors?

The conveyance system is taking tubers back up the mountain once they've completed their run.

Read more about height requirements, prices, and important details at the Big Bear Snow Play site.

This article tagged under:

Big Bear
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us