Big Bear's tubing scene continues to glide, even in summertime

What to Know Big Bear Summer Tubing

Big Bear Snow Play

The attraction is a summer offering in the same place that hosts winter snow-tubing; check the site for dates and details before heading up the mountain

$10 for one ride; $20 for three rides; other ticketing options are available

If you get a slight chill, and thrill, when thinking of tubing near Big Bear Lake, and the idea has you reaching for your heaviest parka and ski hat, here's a twist: Tubing in the warmest days of summertime is also a possibility.

The pursuit is called summer tubing — that's a cinch to remember — and it takes place in the very spot where the tubes of winter so glacially glide.

Summer tubing just opened for the season at Big Bear Snow Play, giving tubers the opportunity to move along a 300-foot slide with the help of a tube.

A tube and slides "... made with a synthetic surface that uses Snow's Tube Wax"; the slides are water-free.

There are three lanes in all, with bumpers, and the Magic Carpet Lift, which is well-known to wintertime visitors?

The conveyance system is taking tubers back up the mountain once they've completed their run.

Read more about height requirements, prices, and important details at the Big Bear Snow Play site.