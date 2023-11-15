Big tunes, a winter fest, and curling, too: The Pershing Square ice rink is a DTLA gem

What to Know Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square

Nov. 16 through Jan. 7, 2024

$20 general admission (includes skate rental); lockers and skate helpers are available for an additional fee

While the colorful lids of old-fashioned candy tins often display ice skaters on a bucolic pond surrounded by bare trees and perhaps a nearby farmhouse, Southern Californians know where to find one of our city's most nostalgic local "ponds": Pershing Square.

Downtown Los Angeles is the place where this not-actually-a-pond may be found, and while it isn't a naturally occurring water element, the seasonal ice rink at Pershing Square has a way of inspiring the sorts of warm but wintry emotions only a candy tin can.

For this popular spot has been a local favorite for over a quarter century now, putting it squarely in the made-to-last category (as any Angeleno knows, events that stick around for over a decade go directly into the "hallowed and cherished" column).

Now our whimsical watering hole is materializing again for another two-month-ish run, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 16.

As in years gone by — and we'll say things like "years gone by" when nostalgia is in the air, as it is now — the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square will have plenty of general skating fun, both day and night, as well as some stand-out events.

Those include DJs every Wednesday evening and opportunities to curl, or, if you're new to curling, to learn how to play the popular Winter Olympics sport, over a few Saturdays.

And on Dec. 16? A Winter Festival shall bring a few special, sweater-wrapped sights.

But you won't have to wait for special sights to feel all the nostalgic, good-inside feelings: Nov. 16, the grand opening of the outdoor rink, will include a tree-lighting ceremony and other nice touches

You don't have to rock a hand muff like the ones old-timey skaters frequently wore nor the sorts of leather ice skates that lace up to the knee; simply bundle up and buy a general admission, which includes time on the ice rink and your skate rental, too.