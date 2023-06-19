Little Tokyo

Bingo, bites, and sweet sights to festoon Delicious Little Tokyo

Some spots are sold out, but you can still find wonderful ways to savor the celebration.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Go Little Tokyo

What to Know

  • Saturday, June 24
  • The day will include several celebratory events, including J-Town Bingo
  • The Tasty Time Hop, a self-guided tour, is $60; Wolf & Crane Whisky & Spirits Workshop is happening at 1 p.m.; $40; book your spot by June 20

The Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro stop just made its dazzling debut on June 16, after a multi-year wait, but there's only a short wait before the Little Tokyo's next major celebration.

Of course, the neighborhood is synonymous with celebrations, and if you do miss the one coming up on the final Saturday of June, others are just ahead, including the famous Nisei Week in August.

The joyful june festivity is Delicious Tokyo, which will take place on Saturday, June 24, and the food-fun festival will shine a lovely light on several businesses, from restaurants to shops to clubs.

Many of the coveted tour spots for this popular event filled up quickly, but there are a few events with openings, including the Wolf & Crane Whisky & Spirits Workshop. You'll want to book your place by June 20.

Other appetizingly effervescent happenings are afoot during the festivity, including the chance to play J-Town Bingo — pick your card up at Yoboseyo! Superette at 358 E. 2nd Street. It's free to play and participants will enjoy getting to know a few new-to-them places and connecting with those spots they already adore.

The Tasty Time Hop, a self-guided tour, is another promising choice. The go-at-your-own-pace adventure is $60 and includes stops at Oomasa for a mini tempura roll and suama mochi at Fugetsu-Do.

Of course, snacking your way around the delightful district on any day you choose is always a treat; start here for inspiration, more Delicious Little Tokyo information, or what you need to know to go Metro.

This article tagged under:

Little TokyoDiningTours
