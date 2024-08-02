‘Bioluminescence Nights' shimmer at the Ocean Institute

What to Know "Bioluminescence Nights" at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point

Aug. 6 and Aug. 8 (each night is separately ticketed); 5:30 to 8 p.m.

$15 adult; other ticketing tiers are available; guests who've taken the Ocean Institute's Biolume Cruise are invited to enjoy free entry (just show your ticket)

If you've been hearing incandescent anecdotes from your relatives who live in other parts of the country this summer, the tales that involve forests and fireflies, there's no need to be jealous. (Okay, maybe a little: Fireflies are both radiant and rad.)

It's true that Southern California isn't exactly abuzz with the after-dark icons, but we do have something that lovers of natural glow should sea, er, see: bioluminescence.

It's a mysterious glow created by tiny ocean organisms, and while the light they make is definitely ethereal, the mystery is only poetic: Science is at work here, something that educational destinations like the Ocean Institute deftly explore.

You can connect with the science, the mystery, and the biolum beauty Aug. 6 and 8 at the Dana Point institution during "Bioluminescence Nights."

There shall be displays to wow-out over — they're interactive, nice — and the institute's "... collaboration with PyroFarms will allow guests to witness the incredible spectacle of bioluminescent phytoplankton, bringing the ocean's magic to life in a way you've never seen before!"

This is all taking place during the Ocean Institute's "Sharks After Dark" program, which only further ups the event's inherent awesomeness.

You say you've been on one of the Bioluminescent Night Cruises helmed by the institute or you will be joining a cruise soon? Just show your ticket and you'll enjoy free entry to the biolum-tastic bashes.

SEAson Pass Holders will also be treated to complimentary admission.

Our only question that remains is this: Would an East Coast firefly and bioluminescent photoplankton attempt a competitive "glow-off" if they ever happen to meet?

They're both winners, in our book. And we shimmer-seeking humans also win, too, when we connect with some of our planet's prettiest natural phenomena.