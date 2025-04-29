Bioluminescence tours ‘light up the night' in Dana Point

Naming all of the soggy and sloshy and spectacular superstars of the ocean would take all day long, and probably several days to complete (if, indeed, such a massive task could ever truly be completed).

You'd likely name some of the toothier icons first — hello there, sharks — and some of the larger animals, such as whales.

But let's give it up for some of the tiniest critters occupying the Big Blue, the diminutive dinoflagellates that have a way of lighting up the night.

We are, of course, talking about the bioluminescent wonders of the ocean, and the ethereally excellent opportunity to go in search of some watery glow.

The Ocean Institute in Dana Point has long been at the luminous lead here, giving biolum lovers the chance to head out onto the waves as stars twinkle overhead.

The Bioluminescence Night Cruises only happen for part of the year, but we're now cruising into the months when "glowing ribbons of blue" may be visible thanks to the "fascinating world of microscopic marine life."

Book your ticket and head out from Dana Point on the R/V Sea Explorer with knowledgeable marine experts at the lead.

Some of the highlights of the two-hour trips, which will begin on select nights at 8:30?

A meter net will collect samples of bioluminescent plankton — it's lowered to a depth of around 600 feet — and the vessel's "squid light" will be illuminated, all to draw squids and other ocean dwellers close to the boat for observation.

The chance to take a close look at super-small samples under microscopes and chat with pros who know their plankton on the science-cool schedule.

"These cruises are one of the most magical experiences we offer," said Sara Larrea, Public Programs and Volunteer Senior Manager at Ocean Institute.

"Guests not only witness the breathtaking beauty of the glowing ocean but leave with a deeper understanding of how these organisms fit into the larger marine ecosystem."

"It's fun, educational, and unforgettable."

A ticket is $55 — a ticket for infants and toddlers ages 1 and under is $10 — and the first tour sets off in late May. Check the schedule for 2025 dates, which wrap up Aug. 21.