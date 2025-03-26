animals

You're invited to a birthday party celebrating the ‘Miracle Twin Foals'

Sunny and Angel are marking 15 horsey and happy years at a Rancho Santa Fe festivity.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Helen Woodward Animal Center

What to Know

  • Sunny and Angel, the Miracle Twin Foals, are turning 15
  • A special March 29 event will spotlight the horses
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Guests are invited to enjoy cake and refreshments; you'll be able to admire Sunny and Angel as they're reunited with their mother
  • Helen Woodward Animal Center's Equine Hospital at 6525 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe
  • Call 858-756-4117 ext. 4 to learn more about the Miracle Twin Foals Birthday Party

MANE MAVENS, those horse-championing animal lovers, may recall something rather extraordinary that happened in 2010: Twin foals were born at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Equine Hospital to Lena, a 9-year-old maiden registered Quarter Horse. The medical team had been preparing for a single baby, but soon after the second youngster arrived — quite the surprise — the pair was dubbed the "Miracle Twin Foals," a lovely label that stuck. Sunny and Angel faced a "fragile first year" but the petite ponies grew stronger over time. Now, the handsome horses are trotting into their 15th year, a special public celebration, and the heartwarming chance to reunite with their mother.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

THE PARTY IS MARCH 29 — you're invited for "cake and refreshments" — and Sunny and Angel will frolic as they savor their own specially made birthday treat. The center shares that "... the grown-up gelding and mare are excited to show the world how beautifully they have developed into their mature, happy lives." There will be "a chance to visit with the playful twosome" and their mom Lena, as well as opportunities to connect with other supporters of the horses at the Helen Woodward Animal Center Equine Hospital event. Make that "friends and NAY-bors," to quote the animal center's team: Many of pony-loving people who've followed the sweet story of this sister and brother will be there to with the Miracle Twin Foals well as they trot into their milestone birthday celebration.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

animals
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us