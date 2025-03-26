You're invited to a birthday party celebrating the ‘Miracle Twin Foals'

What to Know Sunny and Angel, the Miracle Twin Foals, are turning 15

A special March 29 event will spotlight the horses

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy cake and refreshments; you'll be able to admire Sunny and Angel as they're reunited with their mother

Helen Woodward Animal Center's Equine Hospital at 6525 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe

Call 858-756-4117 ext. 4 to learn more about the Miracle Twin Foals Birthday Party

MANE MAVENS, those horse-championing animal lovers, may recall something rather extraordinary that happened in 2010: Twin foals were born at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Equine Hospital to Lena, a 9-year-old maiden registered Quarter Horse. The medical team had been preparing for a single baby, but soon after the second youngster arrived — quite the surprise — the pair was dubbed the "Miracle Twin Foals," a lovely label that stuck. Sunny and Angel faced a "fragile first year" but the petite ponies grew stronger over time. Now, the handsome horses are trotting into their 15th year, a special public celebration, and the heartwarming chance to reunite with their mother.

THE PARTY IS MARCH 29 — you're invited for "cake and refreshments" — and Sunny and Angel will frolic as they savor their own specially made birthday treat. The center shares that "... the grown-up gelding and mare are excited to show the world how beautifully they have developed into their mature, happy lives." There will be "a chance to visit with the playful twosome" and their mom Lena, as well as opportunities to connect with other supporters of the horses at the Helen Woodward Animal Center Equine Hospital event. Make that "friends and NAY-bors," to quote the animal center's team: Many of pony-loving people who've followed the sweet story of this sister and brother will be there to with the Miracle Twin Foals well as they trot into their milestone birthday celebration.