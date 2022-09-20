Bites Full of Frights Shall Tastily Haunt Knott's Scary Farm

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm opens at Knott's Berry Farm on Sept. 22 in Buena Park

The nighttime scare festival will run on select nights through Oct. 31

Themed eats, from goodies to 21+ libations, are a popular feature of the fall event

Gourmet grub with a ghoulish edge, nibbles that feel more right by night, and a drink that's drenchfully dastard (or dastardly drenchful, if you prefer)?

You can only find such Halloween-inspired eats at a special and scare-filled spot, the sort of place that invites a cavalcade of monsters to roam, scowl, moan, and give visitors oodles of shivery thrills.

Knott's Berry Farm is one of those places, and come late September? The world-famous theme park dons its evening cloak over several nights, transforming into Knott's Scary Farm.

The 2022 outing of this howl-worthy happening opens on Sept. 22, and alongside all of those intense mazes and spectral shows? A line-up of fun and frightful foodstuffs, with names and appearances that suit the season.

Peek now, if you dare, at some of the dining delights coming up at Knott's Scary Farm, which will scare guests on select nights from the first day of fall right through to Halloween.

