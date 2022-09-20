Buena Park

Bites Full of Frights Shall Tastily Haunt Knott's Scary Farm

Beverages, Bundt cakes, and a creepy spin on seafood: Knott's Berry Farm's annual scare-tacular will offer offbeat eats aplenty.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Scary Farm

What to Know

  • Knott's Scary Farm opens at Knott's Berry Farm on Sept. 22 in Buena Park
  • The nighttime scare festival will run on select nights through Oct. 31
  • Themed eats, from goodies to 21+ libations, are a popular feature of the fall event

Gourmet grub with a ghoulish edge, nibbles that feel more right by night, and a drink that's drenchfully dastard (or dastardly drenchful, if you prefer)?

You can only find such Halloween-inspired eats at a special and scare-filled spot, the sort of place that invites a cavalcade of monsters to roam, scowl, moan, and give visitors oodles of shivery thrills.

Knott's Berry Farm is one of those places, and come late September? The world-famous theme park dons its evening cloak over several nights, transforming into Knott's Scary Farm.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 2022 outing of this howl-worthy happening opens on Sept. 22, and alongside all of those intense mazes and spectral shows? A line-up of fun and frightful foodstuffs, with names and appearances that suit the season.

Peek now, if you dare, at some of the dining delights coming up at Knott's Scary Farm, which will scare guests on select nights from the first day of fall right through to Halloween.

Take a sinisterly stylish sip of the Black Widow Lemonade with Desert Pear and Pomegranate, available at the Chowhouse.
Boardwalk BBQ has colorful Canine Candy Corn Macarons.
The Cauldrons BBQ Beef Baracoa Sandwich with BBQ Slaw is also available at Boardwalk BBQ.
Chicken and Spicy Sausage Gumbo with Frog Legs is on the menu at the Wagon Wheel.
Creepy Calamari on a Stick is an offering at Strictly-on-a-Stick.
The Cantina has the Decomposing Cool Ranch Taco.
Need a sweet while visiting Boardwalk BBQ? Try the M&Ms Halloween Cookie.
Jack O'Lantern Cheesecakes are a seasonal sweet at the Ghost Town Bakery.
You can't go to Knott's Berry Farm without spying cute PEANUTS munchables.
The Mexican Chorizo and Garlic Shrimp Burger is sizzling at Sutter's Grill.
The I Vant Your Blood Syringe Drink, with strawberry lemonade and vodka, is an eye-popping selection at the Calico Saloon.

Knott's Scary Farm opens on Sept. 22 with a savory and sweet selection of spectrally spectacular foods and drinks.

