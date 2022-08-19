Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events

What to Know Aug. 19 through 28, 2022

Several Southern California restaurants, including Harold & Belle's, Hotville Chicken, and brand-new eateries on the scene, are participating

Nosh: Los Angeles Culinary Showcase will take place later in the year, on Oct. 27; tickets are available now

Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?

Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something even dearer than a divine dining experience? Supporting a sublime restaurant that does so much to support the community while also spotlighting dishes brimming with connection, history, flavor, and love.

Black Restaurant Weeks give foodies a chance to find that meaningful connection with their favorite places as well as those brand-new-in-town eateries.

Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week opened on Friday, Aug. 19, with a concluding date on Sunday, Aug. 28. The multi-city event will give Southern Californians time to savor a host of marvelous meals at dozens of Black-owned businesses around the region.

The legendary Harold & Belle's is on the 2022 roster, as is Kim Prince's acclaimed Hotville Chicken and a number of Soul Food favorites, like Les Sisters Southern Kitchen.

Pips on LaBrea, Sky's Gourmet Tacos, and Mel's Fish Shack are some of the other yummy restaurants to ponder. And, absolutely: Food trucks will play a part, too, as well as traditional dining rooms.

The full selection of participants may be found here.

But wait: While the week-plus food festivity, which was launched in 2016, will indeed conclude on August's final Sunday, you'll want to purchase your tickets soon for a major and majorly delicious happening at the end of October.

Nosh: Los Angeles Culinary Showcase 2022 will spotlight "... Los Angeles' premiere Black chefs, caterers and bakers!"

"Dive into the African diaspora and tantalize your taste buds with flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine."

Cooking demos are part of the appetizing event, which will take place at The East Angel, as is the chance to try an array of foods, including vegetarian and vegan offerings.

Tickets, which run from $30 to $150, are available for purchase now.