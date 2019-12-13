Blitzen’s, a Holiday Bar, Sparkles in the Arts District

What to Know A December-long pop-up at Here and Now

You have a home bar?

The kind of corner nook that is lined with libation-enhancing garnishes, and pretty highball glasses, and a cut-crystal bowl for salted nuts?

Then you just might decorate it come December, if you also erect a tree and fill the mantelpiece with pine and holly. You likely add a bit of tinsel to your bar, and maybe a few colorful lights, and other additions that say the yuletide is on approach.

And yet? It is unlikely that your season-snazzy bar, or another other home or public bar, is as festive as the one that is currently located at Here and Now in the Arts District.

For a holiday overlay called Blitzen's is currently adding merry and cheer there, and many, many lights, making the whole space as kitschy and Christmassy as a greeting card covered in globs of glitter.

Yep, you know your local holiday pop-ups if you recall Blitzen's debuted in 2018.

Adding more glitter to the glad tidings that will fill Blitzen's through the rest of December 2019? The merry menu full of festive sips and snacks. Consider ordering the Elf's Breakfast, which includes Becherovka, Licor 43, and Lucky Charm Cream or Santa's Salad, a leafy treat that boasts sherry cranberries and roasted squash, among other flavorful goodies.

The holiday drink offerings arrive in snapshot-perfect stemware, so have the camera close by, though you'll likely have it out anyhow, given how gloriously over-the-top the bar looks in the Christmas decorations department.

Nicest of all?

Blitzen's is a supporter of PATH, People Assisting the Homeless. Do arrive with a Ziploc bag, quart-sized please, full of toiletries. Here and Now will donate the bags, and those who bring one in will receive a complimentary cup of punch.