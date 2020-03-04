Blooming Trees Get Their Own Real-Time Tracker

What to Know La Cañada Flintridge

Several trees around the property are hitting peak bloom or will soon

With paid admission

Coming across something ethereal, beautiful, and uplifting to the spirit and soul?

It feels like a lot of chance and luck can be involved, whether the memorable moment involves a sunset, a lovely lake, or another sight that stirs something deep within our happiness-seeking hearts.

The people at Descanso Gardens are kindly helping us find those stirring sights, the kind of come-across-'em experiences that seem to be random, with a free-to-use Blooming Trees Tracker.

It's a real-time map on the destination's site. As for the "real-time" part? That simply means that if a specimen that was bursting with cherry blossoms last week is now past its peak, you can find that out before putting it on your must-see list.

There are still several trees around the famous Japanese Garden that are coming up to their bloom-iest moment of the season, but waiting too long to visit? Not advisable.

Best get to the La Cañada Flintridge garden before March marches on, bloom buffs.

As for the trees enjoying their peak blooms as March begins? The tracker tells us that Malus floribunda and Prunus "First Lady," trees found beyond the Japanese Garden, are in full flower.

Admission to the garden, which includes an array of stately oaks, as well as thousands of tulips that are just starting their own bloom cycle, is all that's required.

Oh yes, and the Blooming Trees Tracker, too, if you want to keep an eye on what's ethereal but fleeting in the blossom-beautiful tree world of Descanso Gardens.