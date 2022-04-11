Blue-Hued Plants Are Wowing in San Marino

The week heading into Easter is famously awash in bright and candy-cute hues, with pink, purple, green, and yellow appearing in all sorts of places.

Those spots might include the treats aisle, where pretty Peeps and adorable snacks take on the colors of the season, and the Easter egg dyes? They're full of pinky, purple, blue-bright beauty.

We don't expect to find such fanciful colors in the garden, though, of course, nature provides a sizable spectrum of dazzlement.

But finding blue-ish blossoms can be a challenge, especially when the turquoise petals appear alongside several other shades, from pink to yellow, on the very same plant.

The puya family, bromeliads that are "(p)rimarily native to South America," are those rare specimens that boast sky-blue hues, as well as a few other ethereal pinks and dark purples and robust yellows and soft greens.

Finding a fully flowering puya to admire, though?

Not always easy, but a selection of specimens from this fanciful family are currently in colorful bloom at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

These lovely bromeliads, which can weather drought well, may be viewed in the landmark's Desert Garden, which boasts a host of eye-popping succulents and cactuses throughout the calendar.

Visiting the pretty puya plants? You'll need a ticket to The Huntington and, if it is a weekend day, a reservation, too.

The fruit trees and wisteria vines are wrapping their springtime shows, but there are still flowers to swoon over, including these beautiful bromeliads, with their blue-to-turquoise shades and elegant, high-to-the-sky shapes.