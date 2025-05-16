Board games meet gourmet bites when ‘MAINopoly' returns to Santa Monica

What to Know MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street

May 25; 1 to 5 p.m.

Main Street in Santa Monica

$30 advance general admission; other ticket options are available

Strategy and snacking often go hand-in-hand, which anyone who has ever sat down to face friends or siblings across a goodie-filled game table will know.

Less common, however?

The chance to "act out" your dream of being inside the world of a board game, or at least dressing as a character from the game while you complete all of the important tasks, visit all of the significant squares, and have all of the snacks.

Mavens of MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street know, though, what it is like to step inside the classic realm of Monopoly, all while chowing down on tempting tidbits, sublime samples, and toothsome morsels.

The get-to-know-Main-Street event is back May 25, and tickets are available now for the all-ages taste-around.

You don't need to arrive dressed as a Monopoly character, though many participants do find sartorial ways to salute the world-famous board game.

After all, there will be spots for high jinks, fun photos, and playful game-inspired interactions, so you just might want your handy top hat and monocle nearby.

MAINopoly MAINopoly

Of course, you might be dressing as the iron or the dog; those, too, are perfectly in-line with the "MAIN" theme of the appetizing afternoon experience.

Some of the experiences "rolling the dice" during the afternoon affair? A "Go to Jail" VIP Beer Garden and the "Just Visiting" Photo Booth.

Several Main Street and Main Street-close eateries and businesses are playing along, including Triple Beam Pizza, Holey Grail Donuts, and Bread + Butter Bakery.

And if you complete your board? You may score the big prize package, which is valued at a cool grand.

Will that feel like landing on Boardwalk during a particularly tight showdown with Monopoly-obsessed friends? After all, there are few feelings to rival the thrill of placing your piece atop such highly valued real estate.

Find out more about grub-good game day, a merry Main Street tradition.