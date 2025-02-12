‘Bob Baker Day,' a free family frolic, will find ‘Recovery Through the Arts'

What to Know Bob Baker Day

Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Los Angeles State Historic Park

Free admission; a $20 is suggested but not required

Attendees must RSVP; you can do so through a link on this page

Marionette performances, live music, crafts, activities, and food trucks are part of the sunny scene

Springtime is string time, or at least that has been the colorful and quaint case over the last several years around Los Angeles State Park, and, in 2021, Union Station.

And by "string time" we are quite pointedly, and indubitably, pointing in the direction of a certain marionette troupe, a group that found its start near downtown over six decades ago and a fresh beginning in Highland Park in 2019.

It's the Bob Baker Marionettes, a blithe brigade that will once again welcome one, all, and anyone else who adores free fun to an annual pay-nothing party.

It's Bob Baker Day, and the 2025 gathering will glee-up Sunday, April 13 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The poignant theme of the event speaks with heart to the fires and the future of Los Angeles: "Recovery Through the Arts."

"As we rebuild our city in the wake of the LA wildfires, we look forward to welcoming everyone to participate in the healing and uplifting of our communities through art, imagination, and joy," the troupe shared on its site.

"We're excited to host a coalition of partners to offer free art activities, youth mental health services, and community building programs."

The carnival offers a host of happy diversions, with games, music, and pop-up puppet performances adding to the effervescent atmosphere.

A Grand Marshal has not yet been named — the iconic star of Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" was selected to helm the festivity in 2023 — and further details about performers and details will be announced.

Keep in mind that while admission is free — and donations are welcome — the troupe asks that all guests RSVP in advance.

We're not stringing you along any further: Bask in some mood-raising sunshine at this site and plan to join the puppets at the storied park in April.

By the by, the event will commemorate the 101st birthday of theater founder Bob Baker. And "Something to Crow About" is prancing and entrancing audiences on select dates at the troupe's charming Highland Park theater.