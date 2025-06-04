Bob's Well Bread, the buzzy Santa Ynez Valley bakery, will pop up in Calabasas

What to Know Bob's Well Bread

The artisanal bakery has locations in the Santa Ynez Valley in Los Alamos and Ballard

A tasty Calabasas pop-up is set for June 7 starting at 9 a.m. "and continuing as long as supply lasts"

Calabasas Coffee House at 23500 Park Sorrento A3 in Calabasas

Everyone who has ever cruised along a scenic highway might accurately refer to themselves as a "road-tripper," and every road-tripper in existence is sweet on specific snacks, from licorice ropes to nacho chips to spicy almonds to gummy worms.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But if you've been road-tripping along Highway 101 through the Santa Ynez Valley in recent years, and you're something of a bread buff, your road-trip favorites may very well include Pain au Chocolat, Rosemary Olive Oil Country Bread, or a 5-Seed Multi Grain.

For Bob's Well Bread has captivated travelers for over a decade now, first at a location in Los Alamos and then at a savory sequel in nearby Ballard.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Founded by Bob and Jane Oswaks in 2014, Bob's Well Bread has become a destination for sandwich lovers, breakfast mavens, and anyone who likes a perfectly prepared croissant dipped in a rich cup of coffee.

Now the bakery is headed south, at least for one delicious day, giving supporters around Calabasas and the wider Los Angeles region — where Mr. Oswaks once served as an entertainment executive — a chance to try the pan that has won so many fans.

The date? It's June 7, beginning at 9 in the morning, and you'll want to arrive early for this is very much a "while supplies last" sort of event.

Croissants in a variety of flavors, hearty Grab and Go Sandwiches, and baguettes will be among the featured, flaky, and fantastic items available for purchase at the Calabasas Coffee House.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have so many loyal customers from Los Angeles who regularly make the trip to the Santa Ynez Valley and often ask us to open a location closer to home," shares owner Bob Oswaks.

"So when Ian and Lauri Metrose graciously invited us to do a pop-up at their beautiful Calabasas Coffee House, we didn't hesitate for a moment. It was a resounding yes!"

"We're thrilled to bring a taste of Bob's Well Bread to LA — all the handcrafted favorites our guests know and love.

There are a few treasured stops that have changed road food forever around the Golden State, with Andersen's Pea Soup and the decadent date shakes of Hadley's among them.

And for the last decade or so, scones, buns, and gourmet sandwiches have kept adventurers cruising the 101 and the Santa Ynez Valley satisfied.

We'll raise a croissant in Calabasas to a bakery that's redefining what a California-style quick bite means, one toothsome crust at a time.