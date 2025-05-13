Bolero, hip hop, pop, and Broadway: The Ford's 2025 season was just unveiled

What to Know The Ford 2025 season, presented by the LA Phil

July 18-Oct. 31 (select dates)

The schedule features performances by Pharcyde & Friends Live, Perritos World National Tour, "An Evening with Leyendas del Mariachi," Betty Who with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Aly & AJ, Ali Sethi, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, as well as several other acclaimed artists

"The Natural World of Studio Ghibli" and "Night of the Living Dead" are also on the 2025 roster

Southern California's incredible array of performance venues runs the glorious gamut, with vibrant spaces, massive theaters, cozy nooks, and adrenaline-raising arenas all giving fans an energetic or easygoing or exciting evening (or all of the above, more likely).

But if you've long sought out an ethereal amphitheater that is located in a "serene, natural setting," and a remarkable roster that is filled with acclaimed artists from a variety of genres, you've likely kept The Ford at the top of your list.

The outdoor amphitheater, which is just a short scoot across the Hollywood Freeway from the Hollywood Bowl, has been a cultural mainstay for decades as well as a sylvan spot to bask in music, dance, poetry, cinema, and theater.

Now its new season is on the horizon, with a luminary-filled line-up that is once again presented by the LA Phil.

Opening night will feature The Pharcyde & Friends Live; the celebration will mark the 30th anniversary of the album "Labcabincalifornia," with several special guests set to appear at the July 18 festivity.

Concrete, DoKnow, and Jerry Garcia will appear on The Perritos World National Tour, while the "King of Latin Soul" Joe Bataan & Quetzal will bring "Labor of Love" to the picturesque amphitheater.

Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry is making her debut at The Ford near the end of September and French-Moroccan artist Sofiane Pamart will summon a "brooding poetic flair" earlier in the month.

A cavalcade of other acclaimed musicians, actors, and dancers will grace the stage as summer becomes fall, along with a few cinematic treats.

"If you haven't been to The Ford, you have yet to experience one of the truly magical performance spaces that Los Angeles has to offer," said Kim Noltemy, President and CEO of the LA Phil.

"The intimacy of this special venue, at only 1200 seats, means that everyone has the best seat in the house. And the idyllic setting — in the wooded hills under the open sky — makes each night memorable."

"We proudly welcome a broad range of artists, art forms, and communities to The Ford every season. Our stage reflects our beloved city, giving artists from a myriad of perspectives a space to experiment and be boundless in their creativity."

Find tickets to the season, which will unfurl from the middle of July through Halloween, at The Ford site now.